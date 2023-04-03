Am confident of winning all 175 seats: Jagan

April 03, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

Reacting to the results of the recently concluded MLC elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said they were not a true representation of all the voters. In a high octane and motivational speech at the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme with the party MLAs, Ministers and other coordinators, at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, Mr. Jagan reiterated that he was confident of winning all 175 Assembly constituencies in the next elections.

He alleged that some of the TDP leaders and their supporters were misleading the public by exaggerating their win in the recently held Graduates quota MLC elections, but it was not the true representation of the real voters of the State. He detailed that of the 21 MLC elections, the YSRCP won 17 and the TDP won only 4.

“Each MLC Constituency represents at least 34 to 39 MLA segments. And, each Assembly constituency will have at least 2.5 lakh voters. That means, each MLC constituency has more than 80 lakh voters. But, the MLC elections will not consider all these voters. Moreover, the State government has provided welfare benefits under direct benefit transfer (DBT) to nearly 87% of the population, both rural and urban areas of the State. And the people who benefitted through our welfare schemes did not participate in the MLC elections. The YSRCP government has deposited at least ₹2 lakh crore into the accounts of the welfare schemes beneficiaries. Hence, these MLC elections are not at all a benchmark to assess the actual potential of any political party in the next general elections. Moreover, all the opposition parties have supported the TDP and during the counting of the MLC elections, the second and third priority votes went to that party and hence they won. It is not a first priority vote which gave victory to the TDP”, Mr. Jagan explained.

Rumours were being spread against the YSRCP by the Opposition and a section of the media, the Chief Minister alleged. He said that he wished each and every leader and cadre emerged in the party and that he had been encouraging them as well.

On the other hand, Mr. Jagan suggested the leaders complete the ongoing Gadapa Gadapaku programme by the end of September, and later a new programme would be launched.

Jaganannaku Chebudam

As part of a new programme to address the grievances of the individuals, the State government would launch Jaganannaku Chebudam on April 13, the Chief Minister announced. He suggested the party leaders to work along with the newly appointed Gruhasaradhulu and other village/ward coordinators at the ground level. The Gruhasaradhulu would create awareness among the public about the welfare schemes and the good work of the State government. They were going to play a crucial role in the election campaign, Mr. Jagan said.