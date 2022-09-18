Always stand in the support of oppressed, Red Army told

Two-day training programme for members comes to close in Tirupati

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 18, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of CPI’s Red Army participating in a training programme in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Red Army (Jana Seva Dal) have been told to stand in the support of the oppressed and chase away religious bigots and fundamentalists that are out to create trouble in the country.

A two-day training programme for the Communist Party of India(CPI)’s Red Army came to a close here on Sunday.

All India Trade Union Congress(AITUC) State general secretary G. Obulesu called upon the trainees to stand vigilant against the fringe elements that were causing friction between religions and trying to make the country unstable. He also called upon the volunteers to rise to the occasion by reaching out to the people during emergency situations and natural calamities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jana Seva Dal trainees would not only be roped in as volunteers during the CPI’s national convention slated to be held in Vijayawada from October 14, but would also be given a pivotal role in making the event a success, said CPI State executive member A. Rama Naidu and AITUC district secretary P. Murali.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Communist Party of India

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app