Always stand in the support of oppressed, Red Army told

Members of CPI’s Red Army participating in a training programme in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Red Army (Jana Seva Dal) have been told to stand in the support of the oppressed and chase away religious bigots and fundamentalists that are out to create trouble in the country.

A two-day training programme for the Communist Party of India(CPI)’s Red Army came to a close here on Sunday.

All India Trade Union Congress(AITUC) State general secretary G. Obulesu called upon the trainees to stand vigilant against the fringe elements that were causing friction between religions and trying to make the country unstable. He also called upon the volunteers to rise to the occasion by reaching out to the people during emergency situations and natural calamities.

The Jana Seva Dal trainees would not only be roped in as volunteers during the CPI’s national convention slated to be held in Vijayawada from October 14, but would also be given a pivotal role in making the event a success, said CPI State executive member A. Rama Naidu and AITUC district secretary P. Murali.