Alur former MLA Patil Neeraja Reddy dies in road accident in Telangana

One of the rear tyres of the former MLA’s vehicle burst when she was returning from Hyderabad to Kurnool

April 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
The vehicle of Alur former MLA Patil Neeraja Reddy which met with an accident at Jinkallapalli of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Sunday.

The vehicle of Alur former MLA Patil Neeraja Reddy which met with an accident at Jinkallapalli of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former MLA of Alur constituency and BJP leader Patil Neeraja Reddy (45) died in a road accident at Jinkallapalli in Itikyala mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on April 16 (Sunday).

Alampur Circle Inspector told The Hindu that Neeraja Reddy was returning from Hyderabad to Kurnool in her car when one of the rear tyres of the vehicle burst, resulting in the car veering off the road and tumbling down the steep gradient beyond the carriageway. The accident is said to have occurred around 4.40 p.m.

A file photo of Alur former MLA Patil Neeraja Reddy

A file photo of Alur former MLA Patil Neeraja Reddy

Neeraja Reddy and her driver Babji (25) were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. The car driver is said to be out danger.

Neeraja Reddy got elected on the Congress ticket in 2009, but later joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2019. Later, she switched loyalty to the BJP. Her husband Patil Sheshi Reddy, former MLA of Pathikonda, was murdered during faction violence in 1996.  

Neeraja Reddy, after joining the BJP, was made party in-charge of Alur constituency. BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in a statement, expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

