Alumni spend lockdown time to renovate school

Inspired by the ‘Naadu-Nedu” programme of the State government, the 10th class 1983 batch students of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam in Nandyal town have given a facelift to the buildings of their alma mater.

Fixing lights and fans in classrooms, the school front area and getting new blackboards has been the focus of the alumni association, said Sivakumar Reddy from the batch, currently working as the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Chittoor. “We have spent our time during the COVID-19 lockdown by cleaning, whitewashing and fixing the electric wires and fixtures ourselves and spent only ₹1 lakh for buying the fixtures,” Mr. Sivakumar Reddy added.

Completing the whole process at the Sanjeevnagar school within a week, the old students, now working in different places of the country, went back satisfied on Sunday.

High positions

The members of this batch are currently working in ISRO and DRDA as scientists, as software professionals, State and Central government officers and as engineers in Transco and Genco. Some of them are entrepreneurs and traders.

Students from backward classes and financially weak background study in this school, they said and were happy to see some of the students sneaking into the school building to have a look at the renovated classrooms.