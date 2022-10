The SSC students of the 1991 batch of Nunna ZP High School near here had a get-together after three decades on Sunday.

They took a trip down memory lane and decided to meet every year hereafter.

School headmaster V. Bhoopal Reddy and former students Y. Kanaka Durga, Ch. Lakshmi, N. Mani Babu, K. Koteswara Rao and M. Srinivas Reddy organised the event.