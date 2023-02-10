Alumni of JNTUA share success tips with students

February 10, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Two dozens of Octagenerians, along with their family members, assembled on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technologcial University, Anantapur campus on Thursday to lend a helping hand to the students to find the right edge to prosper in professional career.

On the second day of their three-day gathering, the 1958-63 batch of Anantapur University College of Engineering, some noted technocrats and engineers, who had served the society and demitted office two decades ago, came together to celebrate their Diamond Jubilee on Electrical and Electronic Engineering seminar hall and shared tips to the faculty and students.

K. Bala Veera Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of VTU, Karnataka, who is an alumnus of the university, said that the alumni should be the brand ambassadors of the JNTUA. “We will do our bit to improve the image of the university and take up development work,” said Alumni Association president Sankar Reddy.

Another alumnus, Balakrishna Murthy explained about the implementation of Japanese technology on the campus.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana said that they were offering 40% of course credits to be acquired in the AI and ML courses from reputed certifiers and such skill was transferred as course credits to students from mechanical, civil and any other stream of engineering, though it was offered directly as part of the curriculum.