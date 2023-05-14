ADVERTISEMENT

Alumni of Edupugallu KGKCM Zilla Parishad School participate in ‘Atmeeya Samavesam’, celebrate Mother’s Day

May 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Alumni of KGKCM Zilla Parishad High School, Edupugallu, attend ‘Atmeeya Samavasam’ and celebrate Mother’s Day on the school premises in Krishna district on Sunday. About 90 students of 1985 batch attended for the event. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

For about 90 alumni of Kovelamudi Gopala Krishna Choudary Memorial Zilla Parishad High School (KGKCMZPHS) in Edupugallu, Sunday offered a trip back in time.

Many of the 1985 batch SSC students, who gathered at their century-old alma mater for an ‘Atmeeya Samavesam’ and Mother’s Day celebrations, were seeing one another after 38 years. And, for a brief period of time, they were students again.

They went round the school, revisiting classrooms and the sprawling schoolgrounds and reminiscing childhood memories. Many hugged one another and enquired about health and children’s education, said Kovelamudi Kanaka Durga, who had promoted cycling in the school back then.

Dr. Divi Venkata Rama Krishna, another alumnus, recalls: “I used to come to school on foot through the lush green fields from Vanukukuru village, about 3 km from Edupugallu.”

Vattumilli Sri Krishna Mohan, a regional manager at a private company, says: “Today is a great day. We met 38 years after completing school. The meeting gave us energy and happiness.”

V. Kanaka Durga, another alumnus, said the school was founded in 1922. “My father, Vyakaranam Raja Rao, was a student here and worked as mathematics teacher in the same school. Children from the nearby villages used to come our school then.”

“We forgot about our professions, sang songs, danced and enjoyed the day. A few of our classmates have become grandmothers and grandfathers,” said advocate Matta Sivaramakrishna.

Vanukuru Kotaiah, director of Kankipadu market yard and convenor of Rythu Bharosa Kendram, said they recollected the names of their headmasters and the teachers who had taught them Telugu, mathematics, English, science and other subjects.

The alumnae who attended the event were felicitated on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Towards the end of the reunion, they took groupies and decided to meet next year as well.

