ADVERTISEMENT

Aluminium plant will provide employment to 45000 people, says Collector

January 26, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Collector S. Nagalakshmi says that the district would witness speedy growth with the establishment of new industries

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram District Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that the JSW Aluminium Limited’s MSME Park to be set up in S. Kota mandal would ensure direct and indirect employment to nearly 45,000 people within no time during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the police parade ground on Friday.

After unfurling the national flag, she said that the district would witness speedy growth with the establishment of new industries in the district. The Collector added that the company would invest around Rs. 15,531 crore for the establishment of the industry in 985 acres. She said that new railway lines and highways would pave way for the brisk economic activity in several mandals of the district.

Vizianagaram Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and others were present at the event. Cultural programmes organised as part of the occasion left the audience enthralled. Earlier, the Collector gave away appreciation certificates to meritorious officials and employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US