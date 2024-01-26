Aluminium plant will provide employment to 45000 people, says Collector

January 26, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram District Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that the JSW Aluminium Limited’s MSME Park to be set up in S. Kota mandal would ensure direct and indirect employment to nearly 45,000 people within no time during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the police parade ground on Friday.

After unfurling the national flag, she said that the district would witness speedy growth with the establishment of new industries in the district. The Collector added that the company would invest around Rs. 15,531 crore for the establishment of the industry in 985 acres. She said that new railway lines and highways would pave way for the brisk economic activity in several mandals of the district.

Vizianagaram Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and others were present at the event. Cultural programmes organised as part of the occasion left the audience enthralled. Earlier, the Collector gave away appreciation certificates to meritorious officials and employees.

