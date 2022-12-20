December 20, 2022 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

Altigreen, a commercial electric vehicle maker, launched its 12th experience centre in the country in Vijayawada on Monday.

Vijayawada Road Transport Officer R. Praveen, along with Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd. founder and CEO Dr. Amitabh Saran, inaugurated the experience centre, a retail showroom, at Auto Nagar in city.

Dr. Saran said, “With the experience centre in Vijayawada, we are keeping our commitment to building a strong nationwide network.”

“Our expansion in Vijayawada is in line with our plans to ensure a strong market presence to cater to the rising customer demands in one of the fastest-growing tier-II cities in India,” he added.

“After Chennai, we are happy to extend our partnership with Lakshmi Group in Vijayawada as well to deliver world-class products in multiple vehicle categories.”

Altigreen partnered with Lakshmi Group, which has over 100 dealership showrooms of various brands in Telugu states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Lakshmi Group managing director Srikanth Erraballi and others were present.