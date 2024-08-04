ADVERTISEMENT

‘Alternative film festival a great platform to highlight issues of society’

Updated - August 04, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Movies such as Chai Darbari, Footprints, Mahasatta, Missing Since 6/12/1956, Neon, Prison Diaries, Two Way Street, The Unknown Kerala Stories and Viral screened in Vizianagaram

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Film Society organiser G.S. Chalam speaking during the Alternative Film Festival programme organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Vizianagaram Film Society’s initiative to screen eight movies under the ‘Alternative Film Festival’ programme evoked good response from viewers of Vizianagaram on Sunday. The movies such as Chai Darbari, Footprints, Mahasatta, Missing Since 6/12/1956, Neon, Prison Diaries, Two Way Street, The Unknown Kerala Stories and Viral were screened in the Zilla Parishad ministerial hall with the support of Mundadugu (Kolkata) and Manchi Cinema.

Vizianagaram Film Society organisers G.S. Chalam and M.V.G. Krishnaji said that the event mainly aimed at making people realise the real issues in society, which can be highlighted with powerful messages through movies.

“Alternative film festivals provide a great opportunity for viewers to watch great movies of other languages,” said Mr. Chalam. Manchi Cinema organiser Aika Balaji said that cinema was a great platform to bring the desired changes in society, while also requesting producers, directors and actors to be the part of message-oriented movies.

