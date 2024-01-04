Alternative arrangements made for distribution of THR kits in all Anganwadi centres: WD&CW Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi

January 04, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“With the Anganwadi staff abstaining from duties as part of the ongoing strike, government has made arrangements for distribution of Take Home Ration (THR) kits for pregnant and lactating women in all Anganwadi Centres from January 5,” Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi said.

“We have made alternative arrangements for distributing ration and food to the beneficiaries under YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Plus Schemes, across the State,” Ms. Jayalakshmi said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, the Principal Secretary said the Mahila Police, staff of Grama and Ward Sachivalayams, Self-Help Group (SHG) women will distribute ration for women in the Anganwadi Centres.

“All arrangements have been made to avoid any interruption for distribution of THR kits to the women. The Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs), Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and the DRDA Project Directors will monitor the supply of ration in all 55,607 Centres,” Ms. Jayalakshmi said.

“Custodian officers have been arranged for all mini and main Anganwadi Centres across the State, and the volunteers will help them in opening the Anganwadi Centres and supplying ration to the beneficiaries,” she said.

“As the government has agreed for 10 out of 11 demands put up by the Anganwadi workers and helpers, I request the women to call off the strike and cooperate the government in distributing THR kits at the interest of the pregnant and lactating women and children,” the Principal Secretary said.

“We are monitoring the situation with the district Collectors, Joint Collectors, WD&CW Project Directors, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and other officers. Stocks have been arrived in the centres and distribution of ration will be done as per the schedule,” Ms. Jayalakshmi said.

Besides, hot cooked meals (nutritious diet) will be served to all Pre-School children enrolled in the centres, the Principal Secretary added.

