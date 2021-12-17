Almost all projects inaugurated by CM were initiated during TDP rule, says Palla

‘Officials should explain why 35,000 TIDCO houses are not being allotted to the beneficiaries’

Almost all the projects that were inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, were initiated when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was governing the State, in its last term. The projects were not only initiated but also funds were allotted and a major portion of the works were also completed by the TDP, said party Visakhapatnam Urban president and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that the Chief Minister cannot take credit for the projects just by inaugurating them.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said officials should explain why the 35,000 houses, that were constructed by the TDP in 2017, when it was in power, was not being allotted to the beneficiaries. The houses were constructed by TIDCO and the base amount was also collected from beneficiaries, he said.

He urged the Chief Minister to forego ego and think humanely, as the people were suffering in the winter without the houses. “Just because it was TDP’s project, the CM cannot inconvenience people to satisfy his personal ego and for some political gains. The CM should direct the officials concerned to verify the list of beneficiaries and allot them houses as soon as possible,” he demanded.

The TDP leader also took objection to the OTS (one-time settlement) scheme and demanded that the government revoke the order. “Instead of charging a fee for regularisation, the government should regularise the land that was given to the BPL segment, for free. Under GOs 296 and 388 over 60,000 pattas were already given and now they are caught in a limbo,” he said.

The TDP leader alleged that it was a ploy to get some money from the people to fund the government’s welfare schemes.

The TDP leader also questioned why the Anna Canteen initiative was stopped and why it cannot be revived. “We do not mind if the government revives the programme by naming as ‘Jagan Anna’ canteen. Our idea is that poor people should benefit,” he said.

Casting doubts on the three capital issue, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the CM was keen on making Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital, but in the last two years no infrastructure has come up. Even roads that need immediate repairs are being ignored, he said.