Almanac writers’ body formed

Almanac writers have come together to establish Andhra Pradesh Panchangakartala Samakhya. The idea is to bring all the almanac writers (panchanga kartalu) on one platform in the State.

The almanac writers met at Sri Shanmukha Vedavidyalayam at Kottur Tadepalli, near here, on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Srisailam Devasthanam Asthana Siddhanthi Butte Virabhadra Daivagna said the samakhya would strive to ensure that there were no contradictions and confusions over the festivals. The samakhya’s objective was to see that unanimous dates relating to the festivals were announced by the almanac writers.

Andhra Pradesh State Asthana Siddhanthi Kappagantu Subbarama Somayaji said the samakhya would take steps to impart training and conduct classes in the almanac writing.

Tangirala Poornaprasada Siddhanthi said the government needed to take steps for recognising the services of almanac writers and consider them for Ugadi puraskarams. The government was also requested to provide land to the samakhya to take up research activities in the field of almanac writing, he said.

The executive of the samakhya includes Vedantam Rajagopala Chakravarthi (honorary president), Veerabhadra Daivagna (president), Subbarama Somayaji and Madhura Phalasankara Sarma (vice presidents), Tenneti Srinivas Sarama, L. Subrahmanya Siddhanti (secretaries), Poornaprasada Siddhanthi (treasurer) and coordinator Kappagantu Ramakrishna.