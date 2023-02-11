HamberMenu
Alluri’s life should be included in academic syllabi: Venkaiah Naidu

February 11, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that the life of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramara Raju should be included in academic syllabi. Addressing a gathering of students during the 43rd anniversary celebrations of M.R.K.R. Engineering College here, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu appealed to students to draw inspiration from Alluri’s life to fight against corruption. Earlier in the day, he paid floral tribute to the statue of Alluri at Bhimavaram town. At the college, he inaugurated an ‘Idea Lab’ and lauded the college’s efforts to provide access to engineering education to rural students.

