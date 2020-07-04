Andhra Pradesh

Alluri’s contribution to freedom struggle recalled

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy garlands the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Seetaramaraju in Kakinada city on Saturday.

People from all walks of life, including officials, on Saturday celebrated the 124th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Seetarama Raju across East Godavari district, recalling his contribution in the freedom struggle. In Kakinada, District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy accompanied by public representatives offered a floral tribute to the Alluri statue. In Rampachodavaram, ITDA In-Charge Project Officer Praveen Adithya recalled the services of Alluri. Various social service organisations across the Rampa and Chintoor agencies celebrated the birth anniversary.

