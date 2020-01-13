Alluri statue yet to reach Parliament House

Sculptor D. Rajkumar Vodayar has carved out over 50 life-size statues of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. However, a life-size statue of Alluri, carved by him a few years ago, yet to reach Parliament House in New Delhi.

In 2006-7, the 49-year-old Rajahmahendravaram-based sculptor was asked by the Deputy Secretary cadre officer of the Parliament House on behalf of Parliament’s Statue Committee to create a nine-foot high bronze statue of Alluri to be installed in Parliament House.

Mr. Rajkumar was also communicated the same by then TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. “I was asked by Mr. Naidu to create both the statues of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao and Alluri Sitaramaraju at the same time.

However, the NTR’s statue was unveiled in Parliament House while Alluri’s statue finds no takers,”Mr. Rajkumar.

Mr. Rajkumar told The Hindu over the phone; “The fibre idol of Alluri is ready, only bronze need to be added to it. The model statue with the prescribed features has also been approved by the Statue Committee authorities (post-2007) but the governments in power since then did not show any interest to make it happen till date.”

Mr. Rajkumar laments: “The dream to install the Alluri’s statue in Parliament House remains unfulfilled for people of Andhra Pradesh since the time of G.M.C. Balayogi (Lok Sabha Speaker) who strove for it.”

Mr. Rajkumar alleges that the delay in installing the statue in the Parliament House is dues to sheer negligence by the political parties in the State.

Barely a month is needed to add the bronze layer to the fibre statue and give final touches to add some features prescribed by the Parliament authorities.

The cost of the statue is ₹12 lakh, which is to be sponsored by any interested stakeholder — political party, any group or any individual.

‘Forgotten promise’

Marking the 120th birth anniversary (July 4) celebrated in Vijayawada in 2017, then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had pledged to urge the Central government to install the Alluri’s statue in Parliament House in New Delhi.

However, it appears that he had forgotten the promise.

Alluri Foundation

Alluri Sitaramaraju Yuvajana Sangham Founder president Padala Veerabhadra Rao told The Hindu, “Our society is willing to sponsor the cost (₹10 lakh or ₹12 lakh) for making the Alluri statue. However, the State government needs to take up the issue with the Central government.”