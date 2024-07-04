ADVERTISEMENT

Alluri Sitaramaraju’s contribution to nation inspires all: MLC Raghuvarama

Updated - July 04, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

North Andhra Teachers’ MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma lighting a lamp on the occasion of 127th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitaramaraju in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

North Andhra Teachers’ MLC Pakalapati Raghuvaram on Thursday said freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju’s contribution to the nation would continue to inspire all generations. He was speaking about Alluri Sitaramaraju’s sacrifice and fighting spirit on the occasion of the latter’s 127th birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, he offered floral tributes to the freedom fighter’s statue in Vizianagaram.

He said Alluri Sitaramaraju would remain in the heart of all Telugu people for sacrificing his life fighting the British. In another meeting, Kshatriya Parishad president N.S.N. Raju, general secretary Penmatsa Sitaramaraju as well as the Parishad’s women’s wing president P. Sudharaju and secretary Lalita Raju lauded Alluri Sitaramaraju’s efforts to achieve freedom for the nation from the British.

Ms. Sudharaju urged the youth to read up on the life of Alluri Sitaramaraju and learn about his patriotism and leadership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US