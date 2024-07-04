Alluri Sitaramaraju’s contribution to nation inspires all: MLC Raghuvarama

North Andhra Teachers’ MLC Pakalapati Raghuvaram on Thursday said freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju’s contribution to the nation would continue to inspire all generations. He was speaking about Alluri Sitaramaraju’s sacrifice and fighting spirit on the occasion of the latter’s 127th birth anniversary.

Along with former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, he offered floral tributes to the freedom fighter’s statue in Vizianagaram.

He said Alluri Sitaramaraju would remain in the heart of all Telugu people for sacrificing his life fighting the British. In another meeting, Kshatriya Parishad president N.S.N. Raju, general secretary Penmatsa Sitaramaraju as well as the Parishad’s women’s wing president P. Sudharaju and secretary Lalita Raju lauded Alluri Sitaramaraju’s efforts to achieve freedom for the nation from the British.

Ms. Sudharaju urged the youth to read up on the life of Alluri Sitaramaraju and learn about his patriotism and leadership.