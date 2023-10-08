Alluri Sitarama Raju stadium to be renovated under ‘Khelo India’

October 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ELURU

Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar said that the Centre has agreed to grant nearly ₹4.5 crore for the proposed renovation of the Alluri Sitarama Raju stadium under the ‘Khelo India’ programme in city.

Last week, Mr. Sridhar discussed the proposal with Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh along the lines of renovating the dilapidated stadium at a total cost of ₹9.5 crore.

“The Centre has agreed to sanction 50 percent of the grant under the ‘Khelo India’ programme to renovate the stadium. The rest of the funds would be contributed under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and by the Eluru Urban Development Authority”, said Mr. Sridhar. In an official release, he highlighted that an eight-line synthetic athletic track would also be laid as part of the renovation drive.

The stadium does not have a synthetic track which is a prerequisite for the athletes’ preparation for the national events. Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh has promised the necessary support from the district authorities for the renovation of the stadium.