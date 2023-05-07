ADVERTISEMENT

Alluri Sitarama Raju is an inspiration for future generations: Deputy Speaker Kolagatla

May 07, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on May 7 said that freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju would continue to inspire future generations, as he was the first and prominent leader of Andhra region to oppose British regime in the country.

Marking the 99th death anniversary of the freedom fighter, Mr. Swamy garlanded a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Dasannapeta in Vizianagaram. He congratulated Alluri Seva Samithi president K.A. Prasad Raju, secretary Sagi Shivaji Raju and other members for spreading awareness among the people about his contribution to the country.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US