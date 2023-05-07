Alluri Sitarama Raju is an inspiration for future generations: Deputy Speaker Kolagatla

May 07, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on May 7 said that freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju would continue to inspire future generations, as he was the first and prominent leader of Andhra region to oppose British regime in the country.

Marking the 99th death anniversary of the freedom fighter, Mr. Swamy garlanded a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Dasannapeta in Vizianagaram. He congratulated Alluri Seva Samithi president K.A. Prasad Raju, secretary Sagi Shivaji Raju and other members for spreading awareness among the people about his contribution to the country.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and others were present.