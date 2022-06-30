Alluri Jayanthi: Kishan Reddy speaks to Naidu, seeks TDP’s participation

G.V.R. Subba Rao June 30, 2022 18:12 IST

Atchannaidu to represent the party at the celebrations in Bhimavaram on July 4

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy has written a letter to Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, seeking the TDP’s participation in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju. The TDP, in a press release issued on Thursday, said the Union Minister had urged Mr. Naidu to send a representative to the celebrations to be organised at Bhimavaram on July 4 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate. Mr. Kishan Reddy said the ‘Alluri Jayanthi Utsav’ was being organised as a part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and that it would serve as an occasion to remember the great deeds of Sitharama Raju. In addition to the letter, the Union Minister spoke to Mr. Naidu over telephone. Following Mr. Naidu’s instructions, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu would take part in the celebrations, the release added.



