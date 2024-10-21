GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allu Arjun files petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court to quash election code violation case

Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar posts the petition to October 23

Updated - October 21, 2024 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Actor Allu Arjun.

Actor Allu Arjun. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Actor Allu Arjun filed a criminal petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking to have the case booked against him during his visit to the Nandyal Assembly constituency in the run-up to the 2024 elections quashed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar posted the petition to October 23. 

Mr. Arjun was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct by letting a huge crowd gather outside YSR Congress Party candidate Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy’s residence. 

The actor went there to campaign for Mr. Silpa Reddy, who is his good friend, and there was reportedly no permission for the public gathering. The police registered a case against Mr. Arjun under Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC. 

His support for the YSRCP candidate created an uproar in the Jana Sena Party, whose president, K. Pawan Kalyan (Mr. Arjun’s uncle), was waging a do-or-die battle with YSRCP then. 

Published - October 21, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

