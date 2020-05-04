Allowing liquor sale amid pandemic shocking: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party leaders have come down heavily against the YSRCP government for allowing the sale of liquor amid the lockdown.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wondered how could the government allow the sale of liquor when there were severe restrictions in the containment zones.

He said social distancing norms were not being followed at the wine shops.

“Has the government issued any proper directions over the social distancing protocol? The sights of men thronging the wine shops in towns and villages is shocking. How could the government look the other way when there are serious concerns about the spread of the pandemic?’’ asked Mr. Naidu on Monday.

Party legislative council leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the decision of the government to hike the prices of liquor by 25% had imposed a burden of ₹5,000 crore on people and said that it would severely affect the livelihood of families.

Excise policy

TDP leader K.S. Jawahar said there was not much difference between the liquor policies of the governments of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The YSR government had raised the revenue from sale of liquor from ₹300 crore to ₹30,000 crore. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also encouraging the belt shops,” he said and alleged that the YSRCP leaders were making money by selling arrack and ID liquor.