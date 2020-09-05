Allow us to practice, foreign students’ body urges PM

VIJAYAWADA

05 September 2020 23:11 IST

Representatives allege discrimination in providing registration

The Indian Foreign Medical Students (IFMS) Welfare MCI Gurukul Trust has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) on COVID-19 duty by providing them registration in view of the health emergency.

The move can ease the shortage of medical staff, and add thousands of doctors to the Indian healthcare system with immediate effect, representatives said.

IFMS MCI Gurukul Trust members Dr. G. Gurusaran and Dr. A. Shiva (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) said that for the past three years, MCI and NBE were reducing qualifying marks of NEET-PG and NEET-MDS for filling empty seats in private medical colleges. However, the same is not being done for FMGs, which is a discrimination, they said.

“It should be noted that for the past two months, the FMGs were very active against this indiscrimination, and many managed to get letters from more than 50 MPs and mailed/faxed the letters to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. All the letters clearly mentioned the legitimate demands of Foreign Medical Graduates and the discrimination being meted out to them,” they said.

“The FMGs have completed MBBS from colleges that are recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Medical Council of India (MCI). Only FMGs are required to appear in the screening exam but Indian medical graduates are exempted. The exam has been made so difficult that sometimes it is even harder than PG entrance exams. The purpose of the exam seems to be to fail as many students as possible. On the contrary, the reputed screening exam like the Professional and Linguistics Assessment Board (PLAB) in the United Kingdom has a great passing ratio. Around 65% of the candidates appearing the exam qualify it in only one attempt. That is why we lag behind,” the representatives alleged, and urged the Prime Minister to take necessary steps.