GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allow sand transportation only in GPS-equipped vehicles: Sri Sathya Sai Collector

T.S Chetan mandates the installation of CCTV cameras at the reaches and stock points, as well as the presence of Police, Revenue, and Mining department officials at each stockyard

Published - September 04, 2024 08:19 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector T.S. Chetan addressing a review meeting on sand transportation in Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday.

Collector T.S. Chetan addressing a review meeting on sand transportation in Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday.

District Collector T.S Chetan instructed officials on Wednesday to allow the transportation of sand only in vehicles equipped with GPS and registered with the Department of Mines.

Chairing a review meeting with the line departments overseeing free sand operations, he directed the officials to plan for streamlining the booking and transportation processes for sand users, stating that sand should be sourced from the stockyard, allowing general users to arrange for transportation themselves.

Mr. Chetan suggested the field staff to explore the option of home delivery using government-provided vehicles, subject to indicating their preference at the time of booking. Transport fees, determined by the District Level Sand Committee (DLSAC), should be based on vehicle type and distance.

He mandated the utilisation of bulk booking vehicles and directed that supply vehicles must display a ‘free sand transport vehicle’ banner. The installation of CCTV cameras at the reaches and stock points, and the presence of Police, Revenue, and Mining department officials at each stockyard, with a prohibition on night-time vehicle access was also mandated.

The Collector warned of strict action against incidents of overcharging of sand transportation fees to alleviate undue financial burdens on consumers.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy SP (Dharmavaram) T. Srinivas, Revenue Divisional Officer D. Bhagyarekha, and officials from the Revenue and Mines departments.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.