Allow part-payment of power bills: APCCIF

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 May 2020 23:27 IST

‘Cash crunch being faced due to the COVID-19 lockdown’

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has asked the Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd. (APEPDCL) to allow part-payment of dues due to the cash crunch faced by them in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Office-bearers of the federation, along with former president G. Sambasiva Rao and zonal chairman Sudhir Mulagada, met APEPDCL chairperson and managing director Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and submitted a representation seeking a series of measures that would help MSMEs and other industries.

They stated that the government had extended certain incentives to MSME units to help them restart their operations smoothly.

They pointed out that pursuant to the relief measures provided to the MSMEs and HT customers announced by the Chief Minister, they wanted that there should not be confusion on the ground regarding waiver and deferment of charges.

Several members of industries were receiving calls for payment of the dues, they pointed out, and requested the CMD to give suitable instructions to the field staff to give them time.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, they requested allowance of part-payments in view of a cash crunch, and not to disconnect the power connection for delay in payments and refrain from levying any penal interest.