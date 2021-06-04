Andhra Pradesh

Allow online payment at reaches, appeals CREDAI

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI-Rajamahendravaram Chapter) on Friday sought the intervention of Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in preventing sale of sand at excess price at Kotilingala and Gayatri sand reaches being operated by Jayaprakash Power Ventures Limited.

In an official release issued on Friday, CREDAI-Rajamahendravaram Chapter chairman Suravarapu Srinivas Kumar and president Karri Sekhar Reddy alleged that the price of one metric tonne of sand is ₹675 as against the government price of ₹475 including GST and loading charges. The boats operated by the Rajamahendravaram Boatmen Society are collecting sand from the Godavari.

“The sale of sand should be done by generating GST and invoice bills at the Kotilingala and Gayatri reaches. Online payment will also put a check to any illegal practices,” said Mr. Srinivas.


