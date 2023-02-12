Allow Lokesh to use mike, campaign vehicle during Yuva Galam, Somireddy asks police

February 12, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Sunday urged the police to be impartial and allow party national general secretary N. Lokesh use a mike and campaign vehicle during his Yuva Galam walkathon.

Addressing the media near Karveti Nagaram of Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy, who was a former Minister, alleged that the police personnel were acting like a “private army to the YSRCP government.”

He deplored the police for filing attempt-to-murder cases against the TDP leaders in a bid to prevent the Yuva Galam.

He further alleged that the YSRCP government was stifling the voice of the Opposition. Instead of providing bandobast to Mr. Lokesh’s walkathon, the police personnel were using drones to spy on the programme.