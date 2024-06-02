GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allow Hyderabad to be Andhra Pradesh’s capital for 10 more years: Congress leader

He highlights the several unresolved issues from the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, and slams TDP and YSRCP for failing to establish a State capital during their respective regimes

Updated - June 02, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Former APCC president Sake Sailajanath.

Former APCC president Sake Sailajanath. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Sake Sailajanath, on Sunday, demanded that Hyderabad be allowed to continue as the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 10 more years, till 2034.

In a statement, Mr. Sailajanath slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which ruled the State over the last 10 years after it was bifurcated, for their failure to establish a new capital for the residuary Andhra Pradesh.

He argued that many of the issues in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, of 2014, remained unresolved, thus, Hyderabad’s status as the joint capital of the two states should be extended for another 10 years.

He said that as per the Act, the Governor was made responsible for the protection of people from Andhra Pradesh living in Telangana. “Now that Hyderabad ceases to be the joint capital, the protection cover given to people from A.P. will also cease,” he said. He further highlighted crucial unresolved issues like the distribution of assets and liabilities and inter-state disputes over river water sharing.

Expressing concern over the fact that the youth of Andhra Pradesh would lose out on educational and job opportunities due to the lapse of 10 years, he said that leaders of all political parties should rise above party lines and insist that Hyderabad continues as A.P.’s capital through an amendment in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Andhra Pradesh / Hyderabad / Telangana

