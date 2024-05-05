ADVERTISEMENT

Allow govt. staff to vote by accepting Form-12 on the spot, A.P. CEO tells ROs

May 05, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed the Returning Officers (ROs) and other officials concerned to facilitate voting by government employees involved in election duties, by accepting their applications in Form-12 on the spot in case of their failure to submit the forms before the deadline (May 1) so that they could exercise their right to vote. 

According to an official release, Mr. Meena told the ROs and other district-level officials to ensure that no employee returned without casting his or her vote and that the employees should be allowed to submit the Form-12 in the respective postal ballot facilitation centres and to cast their votes there.

These facilitation centres would function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and 8 and the employees could cast their votes there by availing special casual leaves to which they were entitled to. The employees have to produce relevant proofs to exercise their right to vote. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US