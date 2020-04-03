Allow essentials, emergency cases, DGP tells police manning check-posts

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has directed the police officers posted at the inter-State check-posts to allow goods vehicles, all essential commodities, aqua and agriculture products, vegetables, and health emergency cases (ambulances) after proper verification.

He has asked the policemen to allow dhabas along the National and State Highways and provide food to the labourers free of cost during the lockdown period.

Mr. Sawang, along with DIG (technical services) and Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil visited Garikapadu integrated check-post on AP-Telangana borders on Friday.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and Nandigama DSP S.V. Ramana Murthy explained that they were allowing transport vehicles and health emergency cases coming from Telangana.

The DGP during a videoconference held from the Garikapadu check-post spoke to the officers posted at Nagarjuna Sagar, Salur, Ichhapuam, East Godavari, Pondugula, Tada, Kodikonda and other inter-State check-posts and asked then on entry of vehicles from the neighbouring States and the passengers, if any.

Kurnool DSP Vinod Kumar said the passengers, who came from the neighbouring State, were sent for quarantine, and no passenger vehicles were allowed into the State, he said.

Sub-Inspector Sagar, posted at the check-post in the Agency area in East Godavari district, said vehicles carrying chillies stocks, eggs and other perishable goods were allowed. “We have Chhattisgarh and Telangana borders and we are allowing dhabas to function near the check-post,” the SI told the DGP.

'A global challenge'

“This is a global challenge and I thank all the doctors, nurses, gram volunteers, ANMs, police, panchayat secretaries, medical and health department staff extending services during the lockdown. Allow hotels and dhabas along the highways and arrange food to the labourers and migrants. But, maintain lockdown strictly for the next ten days to prevent the virus,” the DGP told the police.

Later, the DGP served food to the labourers at Garikapadu check-post and to the migrant labourers of West Bengal at a shelter home at Nandigama.