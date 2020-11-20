‘Allow devotees to take holy dip in Tungabhadra’, appeals A.P. BJP president

BJP State president Somu Veerraju. File.

KAKINADA

20 November 2020 16:19 IST

BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Govt. appealing to examine possibilities to supply the river water through pipelines, enabling the devotees to take the bath with it during Puskaram, he says

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday appealed the Andhra Pradesh government to allow devotees to take dips in river Tungabhadra during the Tungabhadra Pushkaram which commenced on Friday.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Veerraju lamented that there was no purpose of spending ₹200 crore on developing the pushkaram ghats if the devotees would not have the facility to take the holy dip in the river directly.

"The BJP has already submitted a memorandum to the State government, appealing to examine the possibilities to supply the river water through the pipelines, enabling the devotees to take the bath with it during the Puskaram," said Mr. Veerraju.

On the ongoing tussle between the State government and State Election Commission (SEC) on the schedule of the local body elections, Mr. Veerraju demanded that the SEC should issue the fresh election notification by scrapping the unanimous seats which were won by the YSRCP during the last nomination exercise across the State.

"The unanimous procedure during the nomination exercise as part of the last election notification was not fair and seats declared unanimous should be cancelled and a fresh election notification for all the local bodies should be issued," said Mr. Veerraju.