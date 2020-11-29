Allow all media houses to cover Council proceedings: Yanamala

‘People have a right to know how leaders respond to issues in the House’

TDP Polit Bureau member and leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday appealed to the Council Chairman to allow all the media houses to cover the proceedings of the House in tune with the spirit of the Constitution and freedom of expression.

In a letter to the Chairman, Mr. Ramakrishnudu asserted that people had a right to watch their representatives participating in the debates in the legislature.

“It is the fundamental right of the voters to know how their leaders are responding to public issues and problems inside the House,” he observed.

Transparency

The TDP leader said it was their government that had first introduced the live telecast of the proceedings of the House in 1998.

“The measure has ensured transparency in the conduct of the legislature and parliamentary business. The live telecast, the constitution of the Ethics Committee and disclosure of properties by the elected representatives have enhanced the prestige of the legislative bodies,” he said.

Besides allowing all the media houses into the Council premises, Mr. Ramakrishnudu urged the Chairman to initiate steps for setting up a ‘media point’ there.

The Chairman should also take measures to protect the democratic rights of the media representatives, he said. “The decisions taken by the Assembly Speaker against the media should not be applied on the Council premises,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.