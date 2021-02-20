Allotments made under Phase-II of UG admissions released

‘Candidates have to report to the allotted college by February 24’

The AP State Council of Higher Education on Saturday released the allotments made under Phase-II for admissions into the Under Graduate programmes in BA, B.Com, B.Sc offered by the degree colleges for the academic year 2020-21 through the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC).

In a statement, Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said a total of 152 government degree colleges, 120 private aided degree colleges, 1,062 private unaided degree colleges and two university colleges had participated in the online admission process. As many as 2,62,000 candidates had exercised web options, and allotments were made to 2,60,103 of them.

Candidates who were given allotments under Phase-II, including those who self-reported through online after Phase-I, should report to the allotted college by February 24.

Spot admissions

Mr. Reddy said the left over seats would be handed over to the institutions to be filled through spot admissions as per merit before March 6, and that detailed guidelines for makng admissions under spot category would be issued shortly.

The notification and issuance of guidelines for spot admissions would be released on February 26 and the details of the spot admissions would be uploaded on the council’s official website from February 27 to March 6, he said.