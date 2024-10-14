Allotment of liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh today 

The stage is set for the allotment of 3,396 liquor shops that have been notified in the State, through lottery on October 14 followed by the issue of licence to the successful bidders on October 15.

A total of 89,882 applications were received and their scrutiny was done on Sunday. The average number of applications was over 25 per shop.

Tirupati district had the highest number of shops notified at 227, for which 3,920 applications were submitted.

The lowest number of shops notified was 40 in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Total number of applications received stood at 1,205.

The highest number of applications received among the 26 districts was in NTR district. For 113 shops notified here, 5,825 applications were received.

Tenders for the liquor shops fetched a revenue of ₹1,798 crore. The new liquor policy is scheduled to come into force on October 16.

A good number of applications were filed online from foreign countries, while the Excise Department saw to it that syndicates were not formed.