Allot mandal-level posts in girijan areas to local tribals, State urged

The ZPTC, MPTC and mandal-level posts in the girijan area should be allotted to local tribals, Girijana Sangham State Committee meeting held here on Friday with former MLA Sunnam Rajaiah presiding demanded.

Poster of the State conference of the Girijana Sangham at Parvatipuram on January 10 and 11 was released at the meeting.

General secretary P. Appalanarsa said according to Scheduled V of the Constitution the reservation was meant for local people but were under threat, he said alleging in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts some ZPTC and MPTCs were allotted to non-tribals. He said to prevent it the Tribes Advisory Council should suggest amendment to mandal/zilla parishad representation Act.