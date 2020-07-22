Allot houses to beneficiaries at the earliest, demands BJP

BJP leaders on Wednesday warned that they would perform ‘Gruhapravesam’ (house warming ceremony) for beneficiaries of housing schemes on their own if the government further delayed the handing over of houses allotted to them.

As part of a Statewide call, cadres of the BJP and Jana Sena Party staged demonstrations against the government’s ‘dilly-dallying’ on the issue.

The BJP blamed the previous TDP government of resorting to corruption in the 20 lakh houses that were sanctioned to the State by the Centre in the last six years, and also criticised the ruling YSRCP for its ‘indifference’ over allocation of houses to the beneficiaries.

“The TDP government had inflated construction costs and delayed execution. The present government is purchasing land at double the price, shrunk the land extent to just one cent and remains indifferent to handing over the finished houses to the intended beneficiaries. Both the governments diluted the Centre’s schemes and made the Prime Minister’s goal of providing houses to all a distant dream,” the party’s State secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy said.

In a separate demonstration, State office-bearer and ‘Prabhari’ Jally Madhusudhan said ₹10,700 crore had been pumped into the housing scheme both by the Centre and the previous TDP regime and ₹11,000 crore more was required. “The State government seems reluctant to take the scheme forward,” he charged.

In Kadapa, the party’s State executive member K.V. Chalama Reddy, district general secretary Pesala Sambasiva Reddy, city secretary G.S.T. Lakshman Rao and workers alleged large-scale corruption by the TDP as well as the present YSRCP governments.