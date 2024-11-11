Allocations to Rayalaseema: Andhra govt. aims to develop Tirupati and Kurnool

Though there was no specific allocation of funds to projects in backward Rayalaseema region, the annual budget proposed to develop Tirupati and Kurnool cities and a Knowledge City in Tirupati.

Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav on Monday presented the annual Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly. The government proposed to establish a Knowledge City in Tirupati and also in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. “As part of Swarna Andhra@2047 Vision, the government it taking initiatives to strengthen all State universities, fill vacant posts, enabling them to become top ranking universities in National Institutional Ranking Framework,’‘ the government said and proposed to establish the knowledge cities towards that goal.

Regarding urban development allocations, two cities from Rayalaseema — Tirupati and Kurnool —found a place among others like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur and others. Observing that the previous regime grossly neglected the urban areas, the Minister said municipalities across the State faced problems of poor sanitation, lack of waste management, leading to accumulation of tonnes of silt and waste. Our government is committed towards planned sustainable urban development.

In Water Resources Department allocation, the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project, which would benefit the region, got an allocation. The government said the project will provide water to 6.025 lakh acres in four districts of Rayalaseema.

A total of 40 tmcft of flood water would be utilised from river Krishna, and drinking water would be provided to 33 lakh people apart from irrigation water through the project. The revised estimates for the project is put at ₹13,635.63 crore.