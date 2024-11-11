 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allocations to Rayalaseema: Andhra govt. aims to develop Tirupati and Kurnool

Published - November 11, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Though there was no specific allocation of funds to projects in backward Rayalaseema region, the annual budget proposed to develop Tirupati and Kurnool cities and a Knowledge City in Tirupati.

Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav on Monday presented the annual Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly. The government proposed to establish a Knowledge City in Tirupati and also in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. “As part of Swarna Andhra@2047 Vision, the government it taking initiatives to strengthen all State universities, fill vacant posts, enabling them to become top ranking universities in National Institutional Ranking Framework,’‘ the government said and proposed to establish the knowledge cities towards that goal.

Regarding urban development allocations, two cities from Rayalaseema — Tirupati and Kurnool —found a place among others like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur and others. Observing that the previous regime grossly neglected the urban areas, the Minister said municipalities across the State faced problems of poor sanitation, lack of waste management, leading to accumulation of tonnes of silt and waste. Our government is committed towards planned sustainable urban development.

In Water Resources Department allocation, the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project, which would benefit the region, got an allocation. The government said the project will provide water to 6.025 lakh acres in four districts of Rayalaseema.

A total of 40 tmcft of flood water would be utilised from river Krishna, and drinking water would be provided to 33 lakh people apart from irrigation water through the project. The revised estimates for the project is put at ₹13,635.63 crore.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.