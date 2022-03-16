Allocations to railway projects in Andhra Pradesh diverted, alleges MP

‘Projects remain pending due to unscientific bifurcation of State’

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu on Wednesday claimed in the Loka Sabha that budgetary allocations to various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh had either been diverted or remained unutilised.

Speaking on the Demand for Grants for the Railway Ministry, he said many projects were yet to materialise.

“Several projects including the one pertaining to Kadapa-Bengaluru, Kotipalli-Narsapur, Nadikudi and Srikalahasthi routes were sanctioned before 2014. But, they remain pending till date. The Railway Ministry may blame Andhra Pradesh for not sanctioning land and withholding costs in time. However, the unscientific bifurcation in 2014 and the high revenue deficit the residual State inherited made it impossible for Andhra Pradesh to afford to the cost sharing,” he said.

The MP further proposed re-evaluation of project costs and a reduction in the State’s share as was done for Jharkhand in 2011.

Pointing out that operationalization of the South Coast Railway Zone, sanctioned almost three years ago, has seen no progress, the MP sought early release of funds by the Railway Ministry.

He also raised the issues pertaining to cancellation of ₹80 crore sanctioned for the remodelling of Guntur railway station. “The funds have been allocated to other divisions. At least, the Railway Ministry should clarify about the reasons for the cancellation,” he said.

He further pointed out that the number of trains on Guntur-Secunderabad route have reduced. “Earlier, 14 trains used to operate. Now, it has come down to seven, of which two are special trains that run only two days a week.