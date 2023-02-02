ADVERTISEMENT

Allocations to fisheries sector and protection of mangroves in Union Budget will benefit A.P., says Veerraju 

February 02, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Continuation of the 50-year interest-free loans to States proves the Central government’s commitment to strengthen the federal structure, he says

V Raghavendra
BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said the allocations made in the 2023-24 Union Budget for the fisheries sector and protection of mangroves (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) are beneficial to Andhra Pradesh.

Besides, the State would benefit from the continuation of the 50-year interest-free loans to States (for a year). This decision proved the Central government’s commitment to strengthen the federal structure, he observed.

In a press release here on Thursday, Mr. Veerraju said the budget was inclusive and in tune with the thinking of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and asserted that the opposition parties criticised it for the sake of showing themselves off as concerned for the welfare of the masses.

The budget laid due emphasis on the cooperative sector and facilitated the expansion of the digital ecosystem by providing for the establishment of digital libraries in villages.

Also, it gave a fillip to the transportation infrastructure by making sizable allocations to the railways and roads.

Healthcare and education were the other focus sectors. The initiative to transform India into a global hub for production of millets, and various other measures were timely, Mr. Veerraju added, while calling it the ‘best budget’ presented after Independence.

