Allocation to Water Resources Department cut by 10.15%

The budgetary allocation for Water Resources (Irrigation and Flood Control) has been fixed at ₹11,805.85 crore for the year 2020- 21. This is 10.15% less than what has been allocated in the previous budget.

While ₹13,139.05 crore was allocated in 2019-20, the government was able to actually spend ₹5,345.69 crore.

In the budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the government was planning to provide adequate water to all districts through judicious use of surface and groundwater, interlinking of rivers and completion of all ongoing projects under Jalayagnam. Highest priority would be given to completion of the Polavaram project, he added.

The Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Scheme was envisaged to ensure that the State’s share in the allocated waters of the Krishna was realised in the short number of flood days available and also to fulfil the State’s commitment on providing drinking water to Chennai.

Linking of rivers

The Godavari-Penna Linkage and the Varikaselapudi Lift Scheme would be merged into the YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Scheme to benefit farmers of the Palnadu region.

Jagjivan Ram Uttarandhra Sujala Shravanti and Vamsadhara-Nagavali Link Project provide succour to the farmers of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to these, the early completion of the ongoing Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project, Galeru- Nagaru Sujala Sravanti Project, Gandikota Reservoir, Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti Project and Chintalpudi Lift Scheme were the priorities, the Minister said.