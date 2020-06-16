Allocation to Water Resources Department cut by 10.15%

The budgetary allocation for Water Resources (Irrigation and Flood Control) has been fixed at ₹11,805.85 crore for the year 2020- 21. This is 10.15% less than what has been allocated in the previous budget.
While ₹13,139.05 crore was allocated in 2019-20, the government was able to actually spend ₹5,345.69 crore.
In the budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the government was planning to provide adequate water to all districts through judicious use of surface and groundwater, interlinking of rivers and completion of all ongoing projects under Jalayagnam. Highest priority would be given to completion of the Polavaram project, he added.
The Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Scheme was envisaged to ensure that the State’s share in the allocated waters of the Krishna was realised in the short number of flood days available and also to fulfil the State’s commitment on providing drinking water to Chennai.
Linking of rivers
The Godavari-Penna Linkage and the Varikaselapudi Lift Scheme would be merged into the YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Scheme to benefit farmers of the Palnadu region.
Jagjivan Ram Uttarandhra Sujala Shravanti and Vamsadhara-Nagavali Link Project provide succour to the farmers of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
In addition to these, the early completion of the ongoing Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project, Galeru- Nagaru Sujala Sravanti Project, Gandikota Reservoir, Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti Project and Chintalpudi Lift Scheme were the priorities, the Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath