Allocation of more slots for civilian flights need of the hour at Visakhapatnam airport in Andhra Pradesh, say stakeholders

November 17, 2022 - VISAKHAPATNAM

The allocation of two to three slots for the civilian flights at the Visakhapatnam International Airport during peak hours even after construction of the N-5 taxi track is drawing flak from the air users and people’s representatives.

An increase in slots for commercial operation of flights is required to attract airline operators, both domestic and international, to operate to and from Visakhapatnam.

The main hurdle in increasing the slots is that the airport is a Customs airport with a civil enclave operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Naval Air Station, INS Dega, operated by the Indian Navy. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport is also under the control of the Navy.

MP’s plea to Defence Minister

There is a need to increase the number of slots for civilian flights at the airport to facilitate introduction of more flights, both domestic and international, from Visakhapatnam, the only major city in Andhra Pradesh, which ranks 9th in the country in terms of GDP, says Member of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

In a letter to Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the presence of a major port, rail connectivity, major industries relating to power, oil, textile, pharma and IT, made Visakhapatnam a financial hub.

The airport provides connectivity to various cities in India and a few international destinations.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that during peak hours, only two to three slots were being allotted for civilian flight movements even after the construction of N-5 taxi track, which was preventing new airlines from launching operations to and from Visakhapatnam.

At least six additional slots should be given for civilian flights, he said, and sought early completion of the parallel taxi track sanctioned to the Navy four years ago.

Goa versus Vizag

Commercial airline operators had shied away from the airport when they were asked to take slots during the non-peak time. The Navy officials had then cited the example of the Goa airport, where civil aircraft movements were restricted during the peak hours in view of military aircraft operations.

Goa being a tourist place and a destination for night life, late night flights are patronised. Further, lack of trains to Goa leaves no option for the tourists except to depend on flights.

On the contrary, there are trains from Visakhapatnam to various destinations, and in the absence of convenient flight timings, travellers opt for trains.

“We have written to the Navy seeking allotment of slots during the peak hours,” Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Thursday.