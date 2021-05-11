Allocate funds for improvement of facilities in all govt. hospitals: Vedika

‘Conduct vaccination programme in a proper manner’

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has sought the release of special interim budget by the State government for improvement of COVID-19 and non-COVID medical facilities in all hospitals in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanayya noted that a review conducted by PAV in the 13 districts of the State revealed that the problems like medicines, oxygen supply and problems of patients at all the hospitals were more or less the same. In view of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, doctors and paramedical staff were turning sick in the discharge of their duties and becoming depressed. Some of them were losing their lives. The PAV leaders sought that the vaccination programme should be conducted in a proper manner.

The State government should take the initiative and approach the vaccine manufacturers directly to procure the stocks needed for people of the State. Measures should be taken to prevent oxygen scarcity by setting up plants not only in the district headquarters but also in all towns and oxygen beds should be provided to all needy persons, they said.

The test, trace and treat programme should be extensively done and measures taken to ensure that the test reports were not delayed. Awareness programmes on social distancing should be extensively conducted and spraying of sodium hypochlorite at public places, as was done last year, should be done in view of the rapid spread of the disease in the second phase.

They also sought increase in quarantine centres and appointment of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff on a permanent basis as there was the lurking danger of a third wave.