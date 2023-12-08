Allocate 13 Lok Sabha and 90 Assembly seats to BCs in the ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh, parties urged

December 08, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

National Backward Classes Association’s State president Laka Vengala Rao Yadav and its national convener Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav on Friday asked all the parties to allocate 13 Lok Sabha seats and 90 Assembly seats for BC leaders in Andhra Pradesh in the ensuing elections alleging that their empowerment was completely ignored in the last 75 years. The association’s Ratha Yatra, which started in Ichchapuram on Thursday, entered Srikakulam on Friday after covering Palasa, Tekkali and Narasannapeta constituencies.

Addressing the public meeting at 7-Road Junction in Srikakulam, Mr. Vengala Rao said that people from 140 BC communities would reject parties which would fail to give more tickets to BCs proportionate to their population in the State.

The Association’s State women’s wing president Y. Nukanamma said that sub-quota for BC women should be given in the proposed quota for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies. The association’s Srikakulam district president P. Chandrapati Rao alleged that all parties failed to exert pressure on the Telangana government which removed 26 castes of North Andhra region from BCs list. The Association’s State publicity committee president Kanisetti Lakshmana Rao said that a massive public meeting would be organised in Tirupati after completion of Ratha Yatra in all the 26 districts in the State within a month. The association leaders Amirulla Baig, Gaddeboina Krishna Yadav, Teppala Dharma Rao, Konada Narasinga Rao and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.