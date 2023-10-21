Alliances are for the good of people, says JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

October 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has instructed his party spokespersons to drive home the message that forging alliances, be it with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the BJP, or even the Communists, is intended to do good to the people, and will not be entirely driven by political considerations.

“The fact that there are no permanent friends and foes in politics should always be kept in mind. Who knows, a party may be compelled to extend an olive branch to its arch rivals,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed while addressing a meeting of the spokespersons at the party office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on October 21.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he was and is still concerned with the scourge of buying votes with cash, and it was not going to end overnight in the current scenario.

He said the role of spokespersons was most crucial in the run-up to the elections, and told them to do a detailed study of issues before speaking for the party in television debates, lest they should give wrong signals to the people.

The spokespersons should not give in to speculation that’s so rampant on social media, and be cautious while commenting on sensitive topics like religion. They also need to refrain from passing derogatory remarks on others, he said.

JSP general secretaries T. Siva Sankar and Bolisetti Satyanarayana, district presidents Kandula Durgesh (unified East Godavari) and Gade Venkateswara Rao (Guntur), Vijayawada city president Pothina Mahesh and others were present.

