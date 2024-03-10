GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alliance with TDP-JSP essential as YSRCP has ruined Andhra Pradesh, says Purandeswari

BJP will elicit public opinion before finalising manifestos for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, says party’s State president

March 10, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari flagging off campaign vehicles at the party office in Vijayawada on Sunday.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari flagging off campaign vehicles at the party office in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari has said that the BJP-TDP - Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance is essential for defeating the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“Even Lord Ram had to seek the help of friends and well-wishers to rescue Goddess Sita from Ravana,” she said while addressing a meeting after flagging off vehicles as part of a campaign to obtain the people’s suggestions for incorporating in the BJP’s national and state manifestos, here on March 10 (Sunday).

Ms. Purandeswari said the alliance was intended to set Andhra Pradesh (AP) back on the track by freeing it “from the clutches of YSRCP”. The objective of the alliance was to punish those who ruined the State and made the people’s lives miserable, she asserted.

Referring to the manifestos, Ms. Purandeswari said the vehicles would have separate boxes (one for the national manifesto and the other for the State) in which opinion slips on the issues concerning the people could be deposited. It was targeted to seek feedback from 45,000 families. The State-level manifesto committee has already met twice and it would be finalising the same at the earliest, she said.  

Ms. Purandeswari said that the party leaders would explain the people what the Modi government had done for Andhra Pradesh in the last ten years, while finding out in what better way it could serve them in the next five years.  BJP leaders B. Siva Narayana, Chandramouli, Parthasarathy, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Sk. Baji, S. Yamini Sharma and others were present.

