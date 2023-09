September 14, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP has tread cautiously about the announcement of Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance by Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh BJP media wing stated in a press release that the party high command would take a decision on alliances.

“BJP’s partnership with JSP is continuing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J. P. Nadda will take a call on it and give clarity at an appropriate time”, the release said.

