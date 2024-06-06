Alliance parties demand probe into ‘irregularities’ in TTD

The TDP, BJP and JSP leaders came on a single platform to demand a probe into the alleged irregularities in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration during the last five years. The leaders also demanded action against Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who they alleged had played into the hands of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in abetting graft.

TDP accused Mr. Dharma Reddy and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who has since resigned, of diverting funds from TTD coffers to meet Tirupati’s maintenance and sanitation needs.

At a media conference here on Thursday, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu alleged that the two had diverted thousands of crores of rupees to meet civic needs, in gross violation of the objectives of the TTD Act. “Funds deposited by devotees into ‘Srivari Hundi’ have been diverted at the behest of the ruling party for purposes other than intended”, he charged.

BJP leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy directly accused Mr. Dharma Reddy of deviating from established norms and encouraging corruption while at the helm of affairs at the TTD.

He demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the scores of graft allegations levelled against the TTD in the past and also sought the intervention of TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP President Pawan Kalyan to ensure an impartial investigation. Citing lack of transparency, Mr. Naveen Reddy demanded that the decisions taken by the TTD trust board over the last five years be made public.

JSP went a step ahead by submitting a representation to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Police requesting that they probe the irregularities in the TTD.

JSP constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal alleged opaque transactions, fudging of accounts, clandestine deals and violation of rules. “This needs to be probed to restore public confidence in the TTD administration, which remained derailed for the last five years”, he said.

