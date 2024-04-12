Alliance leaders tear into ruling party over ‘liquor scam’

April 12, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The TDP–BJP–JSP alliance has flayed the ruling YSRCP for what it called the ‘nation’s largest liquor scam’, having deep ramifications on the financial as well as health status of the guzzlers.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Friday, BJP spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav, and JSP spokesperson P. Keerthana said the ruling party, in spite of having promised total prohibition, had directly resorted to selling cheap and adulterated liquor through retail outlets, playing with the health of the consumers.

Mr. Srinivas recalled that while the entire nation switched to digital transactions, liquor retail outlets across the State continued to collect cash over and above the MRP, thus minting money for the ruling party leaders.

“The ruling party leaders are directly lifting consignment from the warehouses through trucks to various constituencies and have deleted the stock details from the system. A detailed probe into the issue will unravel the truth,” he said.

Mr. Yadav charged that the breweries were all owned by leaders of the ruling party and the liquor stock stored in undisclosed locations to be distributed to the voters close to the elections. He demanded a probe into the state’s liquor policy to unmask the ‘liquor mafia’ ruling the state.

Expressing concern over the surge in kidney and liver related disorders in Andhra Pradesh compared to other states, Ms. Keerthana demanded establishment of de-addiction centres to bring the situation under control.

